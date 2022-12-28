ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California

The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID

