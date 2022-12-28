Read full article on original website
Related
California Just Dodged a Devastating Tsunami
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County in Northern California causing destruction and at least two deaths. Experts warn it could have been worse.
This Is The Biggest House In California
It has five swimming pools and a 50-car garage.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
activenorcal.com
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
13 bison killed in crash with semi near Yellowstone National Park entrance, cops say
Bison’s dark coats make them hard to spot after dark, and their eyes don’t reflect headlights the way deer eyes do.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
Motorist captures frightening scene on rain-slicked California highway
Authorities said wet roads contributed to three separate accidents in the same location Thursday night into Friday morning. But perhaps the most dramatic one was caught on video. Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita, California, roughly within the span of nine hours amid rain-slicked...
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
A woman drove for 10 hours to pick up her 78-year-old mom who got stranded for 5 days by the Southwest chaos
Tracy Hurst's mom flew Southwest on December 22 from New Orleans to Oakland, where she was stranded after her connection to Portland was canceled.
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
VIDEO: Irritated Bison Pops Tourists' Tire in Yellowstone
VIDEO: Irritated Bison Pops Tourists' Tire in Yellowstone Bison National Parks ...
Comments / 0