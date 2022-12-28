Report: Over 6,000 kids killed by guns in 2022
(WTVO) — More than 6,000 children were killed or injured by gunfire this year, including the 19 kids killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas back in May.
The “ Gun Violence Archive ” is a non-profit that tracks shootings. The organization said that this is the most children, aged 17 or younger, to die or be injured by gunfire in a single year since it started keeping track in 2014.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0