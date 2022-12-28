Report: Over 6,000 kids killed by guns in 2022

(WTVO) — More than 6,000 children were killed or injured by gunfire this year, including the 19 kids killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas back in May.

The “ Gun Violence Archive ” is a non-profit that tracks shootings. The organization said that this is the most children, aged 17 or younger, to die or be injured by gunfire in a single year since it started keeping track in 2014.

