ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Jerry Bruckheimer Offers Update After Margot Robbie Claimed Her Movie Was Scrapped
Jerry Bruckheimer gives an update about the future of Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
PBS Schedule: New Episodes of 8 Dramas Coming in Early 2023, Including ‘Vienna Blood’ and ‘Sanditon’
PBS's jam-packed 2023 schedule includes the return of fan-favorite series such as 'Sanditon' and the premiere of a new adaptation of 'Tom Jones.'
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Full speed ahead: ‘Avatar’ sequel again dominates box office
NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.”
'True Detective' Season 4 Gets Darker Than Ever: 'True Detective: Night Country' Cast, Release Date and More Details
True Detective Season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country, is a go. The series has a new showrunner and writers following some fans' disappointment with Season 2 and 3. “We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
tvinsider.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Paramount+ Streaming Record in Premiere Weekend
After huge box office success, critical acclaim, and Golden Globe nominations, Top Gun: Maverick has earned itself another accolade, as Paramount+ has revealed it became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend. The Tom Cruise starring action drama, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, debuted on the...
‘Top Gun 2,’ ‘Babylon’ and ‘Weird Al’ among Sam Rubin’s list of overrated and underrated movies of 2022
Taking a look at the box office this past year, KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin has one word for it: “fallow.” “Let’s compare 2022 to 2019, which is the last non-COVID year, and this was a relatively non-COVID year, it’s down almost 30%,” he explained. “There were far fewer movies released in 2022 and I think […]
Damien Chazelle Filmed a 2-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ on His iPhone
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is a long, long journey through the early days of Hollywood. At a sprawling 189 minutes, the film has one of the longest runtimes of any commercially released film this year, just narrowly beaten by “Avatar: The Way of Water.” But Chazelle made a far shorter version of the film — it was just filmed in his backyard on his iPhone. During a Los Angeles Q&A for “Babylon” (via Entertainment Weekly) this November, Chazelle told the audience that he prepared for filming by rehearsing and shooting a full two-hour version of the movie in his backyard. To accomplish...
Tilda Swinton’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Grown Children, Including Breakout Star Honor Swinton-Byrne
Tilda Swinton is a beloved Scottish actress who has starred in everything from small indie films like ‘The Deep End’ to blockbusters like Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange’. She received an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in 2007’s ‘Michael Clayton’. After meeting Scottish...
30 Most Memorable Western Movies of All Time
Western films have been a staple of American cinema for practically as long as movies have been made. Movies in the Western genre are set in the American West, typically between the 1850s to the end of the 19th century. While it has been a stable genre — no pun intended! — it has also been the starting ground for several hybrid genres like Western comedies, Western musicals and horror Westerns. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on 'Deadwood,' Dies at 91Critics Choice Awards: Janelle Monáe to Receive SeeHer Award No other...
ComicBook
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Costume From Cancelled DC Movie
Leslie Grace, who starred as Barbara Gordon in the Batgirl movie that Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to release despite production being complete, has revealed what her Batgirl costume would have looked like in the film. On New Year's Day, Grace posted a video to Instagram looking back on her 2022. Since she spent the first few months of the year filming Batgirl, it makes sense that the video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from that set. That footage includes several quick shots of Grace in her Batgirl costume and one where the superhero suit, different from the one seen in the film's sole promotional still, is fully revealed. The video is included below.
The ‘Glass Onion’ Cast’s Net Worth Ranked: Here’s Which ‘Knives Out 2’ Star Makes the Most & It’s Not Daniel Craig
With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek...
