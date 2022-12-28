ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of dollars stolen from Lincoln Park church

By Mai Martinez
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago church is hoping a GoFundMe page will help them recoup thousands of dollars in donations stolen during a break-in.

"It's just a gut punch." That's how Fr. Christopher Robinson of St. Vincent de Paul Parish feels about Monday night's burglary at the Lincoln Park Church.

"They came through a window and then used a crowbar on a lot of doors breaking into different offices," he said.

The thief stole money from a donation box and safe--which was holding all the collections from the weekend's Christmas masses.

"We're guessing it's probably $9,000 to $10,000 if not more," Robinson said.

"It's just really sad because this money goes to our outreach programs and our religious education for kids and all the different things that we do as a community."

The church set up a GoFundMe page to try to make up for the loss. It's also alerting parishioners who might have donated using checks, because those checks were also stolen.

CHICAGO, IL
