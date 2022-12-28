Hammond library closed for cleanup after pipe bursts

( WBBM NEWSRADIO ) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the Hammond Public Library, where a pipe burst on Christmas night and flooded the building and forced its closure for a couple of weeks.

For families who use the Hammond library, like Robbie Cansler and her three sons, the burst pipe and the flood and the closure hit hard.

“I had to tell the boys we can’t go to the library, they have to recover,” she says.

“And my five-year-old said, ‘Well, maybe no books are ruined.’ And I said I think some probably did get ruined.

“And he said, ‘Well, hopefully only the grownup books got ruined.’ And they’ve been asking all day today, ‘When can we go to the library? When can we go?’ We go very frequently, so it’s a pretty big deal to us.”

The president of the Hammond Public Library Board says very few books were damaged, but the 90,000-square foot building itself suffered damage to ceiling tiles, carpeting and electrical systems. Remediation work has been going on around the clock.

