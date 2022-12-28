Auburn basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates as Tigers open SEC play

AUBURN — After dropping just two games through nonconference play, Auburn basketball is aiming to score a victory over Florida in its first SEC game of the season.

The Tigers (10-2) topped a number of teams in their trek through the nonconference slate, including notable wins against Saint Louis and Washington, with the latter being Auburn's most-recent victory. Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led the way with 18 points apiece against the Huskies, with Chris Moore and Wendell Green Jr. also notching double digits.

Broome added eight rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal in his 28 minutes of action. He didn't reject as many shots as usual − he averages 2.8 per game, which ranks in the top 10 nationally − but it was still one of his most dominant games of the season.

Florida (7-5) last took the floor against Oklahoma on Dec. 20, losing by nine points to the Sooners in a game that fifth-year forward Colin Castleton scored 22. Castleton averages 15.8 points per game, which is the leading mark for the Gators.

Most of the damage Castleton does is on the inside, as he's taken nine 3-pointers this season and has connected on just one of them. He's shooting 48.6% from the field and also averages 2.5 blocks per game.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Florida?

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Florida: live updates

