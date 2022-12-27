ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man allegedly killed roommate with bow and arrow before breaking into CSPD parking lot

By Zachary Dupont zachary.dupont@gazette.com
Martin Rodarte, 37, was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after allegedly being shot with a bow and arrow by his roommate.

Carlos Alberto Trejo, 36, is accused of killing his roommate with a compound archery bow before attempting to break into the Colorado Spring Police Department's Falcon substation, according to court documents obtained by The Gazette.

Police officers found Trejo had entered the secure back parking lot of the Falcon substation on Dec. 18 and was attempting to break a window to enter the substation, according to an arrest affidavit for Trejo.

When officers spoke with Trejo, he told them that he "just woke up and shot my friend in the chest" with an arrow, and wanted to turn himself in.

Officers found the body of Martin Federico Rodarte in Trejo's apartment. The affidavit states that Rodarte, 37, was dead when officers arrived, and that a compound archery bow was located near his body.

The affidavit states that two days earlier, on Dec. 16, Trejo had called police to report a situation in his apartment that he "had to get away from," but that Trejo refused to give any additional information and did not answer the door when officers arrived at his apartment.

Later that night, according to the affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check at Guthrie's Bar and Grill after Trejo had a "possible acid overdose." He was treated at a hospital for the suspected overdose.

The affidavit states that Trejo admitted he was using acid and cocaine the night of Dec. 16.

The responding officers to the incidents on Dec. 16 stated in the affidavit that they "did not believe Mr. Trejo had actually shot anyone with an arrow this morning, and believed Mr. Trejo was still hallucinating and/or under the influence of narcotics."

Court records list the incident date as Dec. 18, not Dec. 16.

Rodarte was later determined to be Trejo's cousin and new roommate, after Trejo's girlfriend told police she had moved out a few weeks earlier because of a dispute, and that Rodarte moved in.

Trejo was arrested and placed in El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond, and faces one charge of second-degree murder in connection with Rodarte's death.

Court records show that earlier this year Trejo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with more than three priors, a class-4 felony, and was sentenced to six years of community corrections.

Trejo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25 for a bond/preliminary hearing.

Possible explosive device found near business in Colorado

Update 2:04 PM: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has rendered the device safe. They report that there is no known threat to the public continuing. No further information has been made available. Officials from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, as crews investigate a potential explosive device that was found near a business. The office alerted the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Three mountain lions captured on home security camera in Colorado Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of three mountain lions caught on a residential security camera in Colorado Springs. Along with the footage came a warning to always watch after pets while in mountain lion country. Keep in mind that 'mountain lion country' doesn't mean 'backcountry,' with mountain lions often willing to enter civilized areas in search of prey.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
6 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Rescue Run, fireworks, mining headframes, and more

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is open every day for holiday visitors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., before returning to seasonal hours and days for groups the first week in January. Experience the history of the medal-winning years and participate in interactive activities. usopm.org. FRIDAY-SATURDAY. Recycling your undecorated, live...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year

If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs gets new Mexican restaurant with award-winning chef from Mexico City

Sergio and Lindsey De Los Santos have opened Zocálo, 418 S. Tejon St., serving tacos and other Mexican food specialties. Zocálo means gathering place and is the name of the main central areas in Mexican cities. Sergio is an award-winning chef from Mexico City who has been featured on the Cooking Channel and Food Network. The couple also own Sergio’s Cantina and 1910 Bar in the Chicago area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
17 ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Colorado Springs: Burlesque, dancing, theater and more

The ways to usher in the new year are endless. A little festive bubbly in your glass, actual blown bubbles at a kids’ party, adult dance parties, comedy, black ties, no ties, irreverent original theater, fireworks on Pikes Peak — take your pick and make a memory as you bid farewell to 2022 and open your arms for a big welcome hug to 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
