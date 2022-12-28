ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Lee Health: Healthy Life Centers provide opportunities to learn and connect

By Larry Antonucci
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

The Healthy Life Centers aim to inspire, motivate and encourage healthier lifestyles, and a calendar full of educational programs, events and services helps the education and navigation teams in the Centers do just that. Even over the past couple of years, when the teams had to pivot to virtual classes, they still found ways to keep the program offerings plentiful and engaging. Starting in January, there will be more in-person classes (without restrictions on class sizes) and additional locations, including Babcock Ranch and Cypress Cove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1YSg_0jwxrbEn00

I encourage anyone looking to make health and wellness a priority in the new year to check out the Healthy Life Center programs at www.LeeHealth.org/Events.

There are several "Lunch & Learn" events planned for January, which allow you to spend a lunch hour learning about a specific topic from an expert while enjoying a complimentary, healthy lunch. The "Lunch & Learn" events planned for January include:

Taking Care of Your Heart, 12-1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13. Join Shipley Cardiothoracic Center’s Catherine Murtagh Schaffer, AP-C, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point to break down the basics of heart health.

Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Movement Disorders, 12-1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at the Healthy Life Center Cape Coral, or Friday, Jan. 20, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point. These sessions feature George Mandybur, M.D., FACS, a neurosurgeon with Lee Physician Group. Dr. Mandybur specializes in functional neurosurgery focused on the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and other movement disorders.

Cervical Cancer Screening Information, 12-1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30. Join Frances Hutchinson, RN, an RN navigator with the Regional Cancer Center, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point to learn more about the importance of cervical cancer screening.

Beyond these “Lunch & Learns,” there are a variety of other programs on the schedule throughout the month, including cooking classes, balance and memory screenings, seminars on acupuncture, advance directives, estate planning and more. In addition to checking out the website (www.LeeHealth.org/Events), you also can visit www.tinyurl.com/HLCJanuaryEvents to see the full calendar of events for January.

The education and navigation teams at the Healthy Life Centers are committed to providing high-quality, engaging educational programs and services that inspire and empower people to focus on their health and well-being. Take advantage of the opportunity to connect with other like-minded people, especially now with more in-person opportunities available.

Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA is the president & CEO of Lee Health, Southwest Florida’s major destination for health care offering acute care, emergency care, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, health and wellness education, and community outreach and advocacy programs. Visit www.LeeHealth.org to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

NCH opens new Neurovascular Critical Care Unit to patients

NCH announced the grand opening of the new Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at the NCH Baker Hospital in downtown Naples at a ribbon-cutting event. The new 16-bed unit at NCH is dedicated to caring for those patients with brain, spine, nervous system and vascular system diseases. It features the Ceribell Rapid EEG Brain Monitoring program to ensure optimal care is provided for critically ill patients. The Rapid EEG is the first of its kind and is an early warning system that detects dangerous, nonconvulsive seizures to save the brain during a seizure in a matter of minutes rather than hours, like traditional EEG technology.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers prepares to celebrate the new year

Downtown Fort Myers is getting ready to kiss 2022 goodbye, it’s been a tough year for Southwest Florida, but that is not stopping people from trying to have a good time Saturday night. The Downtown Fort Myers New Year’s Eve celebration began late afternoon on Saturday. People are...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent

The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
CAPE CORAL, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida

The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Flying Magazine

Paragon Expands Its Aircraft Roster

Paragon Flight added four new Piper 100is, delivered this week to its base at KFMY in Florida. [Credit: Paragon Flight]. There’s nothing like adding to your flight school fleet to start the new year on a good note, and the team at Paragon Flight Training in Fort Myers, Florida, is doing just that with four new Piper P100is, delivered this week. This brings the number of aircraft in the fleet up to 25.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022

At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Enjoy a Ghost Walk in Koreshan State Park

Take a ghost walk and you will stroll past restored buildings from a bygone era and watch re-enactors perform scenes from throughout their lives in Southwest Florida. For more than a quarter century, Koreshan State Park and Friends of Koreshan have offered guests a view of the life and times of Dr. Cyrus Teed, their founder, and the Koreshans with the theatrical production, Ghost Walk. In each one-hour performance, volunteers in period costumes guide you through a historical journey along the candlelit shell paths of the Historic Unity Settlement.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL

There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023. The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay

Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian

Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Outlier Brands

What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island

2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards

The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Community Orchestra announces 2023 performance season

Naples Community Orchestra released its 2023 performance schedule of three programs by Alvin Ho, new artistic director at NCO, who also serves as assistant conductor with the Naples Philharmonic. The concerts will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, March 4 and April 22 at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, in Naples. The season opener is Jan. 21 and will feature music from Mozart. In addition, the orchestra will perform a piece by Ari Fisher reflecting the theme of hope, poignancy and recovery, which was commissioned and sponsored by Barbara Lounsbury, a longtime leader within the NCO. On March 4, the second concert will include light classics from Johann Strauss as well as Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms. In addition, the show will feature Bella Gutshtein on piano for Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring. The final show on April 22 will include Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture. In addition, the concert will feature Adam Satinsky on cello for Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme.
NAPLES, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy