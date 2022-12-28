Lee Health: Healthy Life Centers provide opportunities to learn and connect

The Healthy Life Centers aim to inspire, motivate and encourage healthier lifestyles, and a calendar full of educational programs, events and services helps the education and navigation teams in the Centers do just that. Even over the past couple of years, when the teams had to pivot to virtual classes, they still found ways to keep the program offerings plentiful and engaging. Starting in January, there will be more in-person classes (without restrictions on class sizes) and additional locations, including Babcock Ranch and Cypress Cove.

I encourage anyone looking to make health and wellness a priority in the new year to check out the Healthy Life Center programs at www.LeeHealth.org/Events.

There are several "Lunch & Learn" events planned for January, which allow you to spend a lunch hour learning about a specific topic from an expert while enjoying a complimentary, healthy lunch. The "Lunch & Learn" events planned for January include:

Taking Care of Your Heart, 12-1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13. Join Shipley Cardiothoracic Center’s Catherine Murtagh Schaffer, AP-C, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point to break down the basics of heart health.

Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Movement Disorders, 12-1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at the Healthy Life Center Cape Coral, or Friday, Jan. 20, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point. These sessions feature George Mandybur, M.D., FACS, a neurosurgeon with Lee Physician Group. Dr. Mandybur specializes in functional neurosurgery focused on the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and other movement disorders.

Cervical Cancer Screening Information, 12-1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30. Join Frances Hutchinson, RN, an RN navigator with the Regional Cancer Center, at the Healthy Life Center at Lee Health Coconut Point to learn more about the importance of cervical cancer screening.

Beyond these “Lunch & Learns,” there are a variety of other programs on the schedule throughout the month, including cooking classes, balance and memory screenings, seminars on acupuncture, advance directives, estate planning and more. In addition to checking out the website (www.LeeHealth.org/Events), you also can visit www.tinyurl.com/HLCJanuaryEvents to see the full calendar of events for January.

The education and navigation teams at the Healthy Life Centers are committed to providing high-quality, engaging educational programs and services that inspire and empower people to focus on their health and well-being. Take advantage of the opportunity to connect with other like-minded people, especially now with more in-person opportunities available.

Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA is the president & CEO of Lee Health, Southwest Florida’s major destination for health care offering acute care, emergency care, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, health and wellness education, and community outreach and advocacy programs. Visit www.LeeHealth.org to learn more.