New Year’s Eve Las Vegas edition: It’s basically the West-Coast equivalent of New York City’s Ball Drop. If you’re coming to Las Vegas for the New Year then we welcome you with open arms! However, be prepared because streets, restaurants and traffic will be congested. The Strip is often a place of avoidance for many locals. But, the chaos is what makes this day in Las Vegas fun and unlike any other. Have you truly experienced the fruits of life if you haven’t visited Vegas during a tourism surge? It can be fun — if you’re prepared.,

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO