Ashland County, OH

Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: What's going on with the building at 16 East Main Street?

ASHLAND — Over four years ago, the city of Ashland acquired a decaying building at 16 East Main Street to fix up and eliminate potential safety hazards. "The front was becoming so dangerous that there was a fear that perhaps bricks could fall off the front facade, or the front facade could collapse into the street," Mayor Matt Miller said.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
SOLON, OH
WHIZ

Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash

TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of man recovered from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police dispatch said a dead body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie. Dispatchers say the body was found around 1:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Crews recovered the victim, a man, from the water around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland Metroparks.
CLEVELAND, OH

