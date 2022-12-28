Read full article on original website
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
Interstate 77 southbound is closed in Canton due to crash
Interstate 77 southbound in Canton is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
New video: State troopers, first responders help drivers in deadly Turnpike pile-up
For the first time, we are seeing video of state troopers and first responders rescuing countless people during the deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up last week.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
whbc.com
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What's going on with the building at 16 East Main Street?
ASHLAND — Over four years ago, the city of Ashland acquired a decaying building at 16 East Main Street to fix up and eliminate potential safety hazards. "The front was becoming so dangerous that there was a fear that perhaps bricks could fall off the front facade, or the front facade could collapse into the street," Mayor Matt Miller said.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of Summit County after water main break: See which areas are impacted
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE: The Boil Water Advisory in this story was lifted on Dec. 29, 2022. The City of Akron has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Fairlawn Heights, Copley and Fairlawn following a water main break in Northwest Akron. The advisory will be in...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from December 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
huroninsider.com
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
cleveland19.com
Body of man recovered from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police dispatch said a dead body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie. Dispatchers say the body was found around 1:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Crews recovered the victim, a man, from the water around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland Metroparks.
