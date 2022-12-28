Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
One Myeloma Hero Helps Others While Helping Herself
At 77 years young, Dr. Huntimerhas been dealing with the cancer world via her own battles with tumors and treatments since she was 22 years old. I wish to nominate Dr. Linda Huntimer, who has been battling cancers and “coaching” peoplethrough their own cancers since I have known her. I connected with Dr. Huntimer in 2012 in preparation for a stem cell transplant andwe have continued interacting ever since.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
curetoday.com
My New Year’s Resolution is to Embrace the Mess of Life With Cancer
As we enter 2023, I’m looking at life a bit differently, and will prioritize things that make me happy. As 2022 comes to an end, it’s easy for all of us find something that we hope for to come in 2023. The last four years of my cancer...
ophthalmologytimes.com
ICYMI: Genetics of glaucoma
Janey Wiggs, MD, PhD, associate chief of Ophthalmology Clinical Research at Massachusetts Eye & Ear discusses genetics of glaucoma, providing an overview of what is known about genes and gene mutations that can cause or contribute to glaucoma. Note: This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. David Hutton, Ophthalmology...
curetoday.com
Moderate Exercise May Significantly Impact Outcomes in Colorectal Cancer
Exercising moderately every week has been linked to improved disease outcomes at any BMI in patients with colorectal cancer. Moderate exercise in patients with colorectal cancer may reduce inflammation associated with obesity, which may lead to improved outcomes in these patients, recent study data demonstrated. In particular, engaging in exercise...
curetoday.com
The Cancerous Legacy of Environmental Toxins
Tobacco smoke, pesticides, herbicides and chemicals in the air are among the substances that are known to increase the risk of getting some kinds of cancer. Dennis Barbee was a young man in 1979 when he started a groundskeeper business in Phoenix. Using Roundup to kill the weeds on various properties was just part of the job. For 12 years, Barbee had almost daily exposure to the common herbicide.
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dry Eye: Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the eyes. Some eye problems, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular edema, are well-known complications of diabetes. Dry eye is another eye condition that is common in people who have diabetes, although it’s not always discussed. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) shares that, based on research, 54% of people with diabetes have dry eye. Could you have dry eye? Read on to learn what it is, what the symptoms are, and what you can do to get relief.
curetoday.com
Cholangiocarcinoma: New Hope for a Rare and Aggressive Cancer
Good science, along with creativity in applying and testing it properly, can be successful against all odds for patients with cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinoma, known more commonly as bile duct (or biliary) cancer, has several features that historically have made it difficult to treat. First, it is a rare cancer, so advances...
curetoday.com
A New Career in Helping Others With Myeloma
A cancer diagnosis impacts people in different ways. For Bryon Daily, his recovery from chemotherapy followed by an autologous stem cell transplant due to a myeloma diagnosis in early 2018 led him to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and opportunities that would allow him to help those facing the same diagnosis and to help educate and empower Black communities about the disease.
curetoday.com
‘Inflation’ Can Have Dire Consequences for Patients With Cancer
From high prices in the supermarket to rising PSA levels, inflation can affect patients with cancer on more than one level. Paying for gas at the pump, and for milk eggs, bread, cereal and meat at the checkout counter are the bane of my existence. I’m digging into savings, turning off all the lights and picking up pennies in the parking lot to help meet the soaring costofliving.
psychologytoday.com
Fighting for My Life
Part 5 of a series. The previous installments can be found here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4. Background: I’d recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder prior to going to India to visit a guru to find peace. I left the guru not feeling at peace but severely depressed.
MedicalXpress
Many thyroid cancer survivors cite inadequate pretreatment understanding
A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues administered a cross-sectional survey to members of...
psychologytoday.com
Grief and the Passage of Time
In grief, we must come to terms with leaving our loved ones behind in time. The passage of time is necessary for healing, but at the same time can be painful. Some physicists suggest that time is an illusion—a controversial but soothing theory. Love is impervious to the effects...
aginginplace.com
Words That Heal
Healing is evoking the Will to Live in Others. My friend, colleague, and contributing author, “Dr Rama” is a Healer by definition. He is an MD and more essentially, a compassionate human. His practice has permeable boundaries, case in point, a young woman who is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who works under is supervision, was one day emotionally down. Rama picked up on her palpable sadness and what followed was a very human and caring exchange between them. For context, the young woman shared that her parents after 45 years of marriage are getting a divorce–and her mother is not prepared for a life on her own having to cope with finances (which her husband always took care of), and all the moving parts of “gray divorce.”
tctmd.com
Top Coronary Artery Disease News of 2022
Top coronary news stories in 2022 ran the gamut from interventional strategies to pharmacologic studies, as well as improvements in vascular access and STEMI care. The best approach to treating left main CAD continues to be debated: In April, a viewpoint in the European Heart Journal made the case that PCI (26 Down) and CABG (60 Across) should be viewed as “complementary” rather than “competitively” when it comes to left main CAD.
jguru.com
Full Life Supplements to Help With Joint Discomfort and Mobility
As many modern diets lack the necessary nutrients, taking supplements can be a great way to tackle vitamin deficiency and potentially lower the risk of certain diseases when taken consistently. There are many reasons why you want to take a more proactive approach to your health, and when facing joint discomfort and mobility issues, you may even reduce pain and find a new lease on life. If you’ve been trying to find these types of supplements, the Full Life brand could be the solution you’ve been looking for.
Over 100 New Genetic Risk Factors Linked to Colorectal Cancer
A comprehensive analysis of more than 100,000 colorectal cancer (CRC) cases, led by researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle and 200 scientific collaborators worldwide, has identified more than 100 new genetic risk factors strongly linked with the disease. These findings, published Dec. 20 in the journal Nature...
curetoday.com
Caring for an Ostomy
As part of CURE®’s Heal at Home series, we offer a guide on ostomies following surgery and how patients can best care for their stomas. Will it smell? Is the ocean or a hot tub off limits? What about cleaning the pouch?. These are just some of the...
