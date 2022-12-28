ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orla, TX

BornTexan
3d ago

I was born and raised in Odessa Tx which is right in middle of oil fields. We have experienced earthquakes for years. Yes they have gotten stronger …. At least 2 out of all the small ones were over 5.4.

william jones
3d ago

It is NOT the drilling or fracing that is causing this. I REPEAT, DRILLING IS NOT THE PROBLEM. It's the way they dispose of waste water that is.

it me
2d ago

“When the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, the last river poisoned, only then will we realise that one cannot eat money,”

