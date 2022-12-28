Read full article on original website
BornTexan
3d ago
I was born and raised in Odessa Tx which is right in middle of oil fields. We have experienced earthquakes for years. Yes they have gotten stronger …. At least 2 out of all the small ones were over 5.4.
Reply(11)
6
william jones
3d ago
It is NOT the drilling or fracing that is causing this. I REPEAT, DRILLING IS NOT THE PROBLEM. It's the way they dispose of waste water that is.
Reply(2)
5
it me
2d ago
“When the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, the last river poisoned, only then will we realise that one cannot eat money,”
Reply
2
Related
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Statewide pump prices rise with more expensive crude oil prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — Rising crude oil prices have made their way to gasoline pumps across Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.824 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending upward.
Governor Abbott says Texas is the “most dominant economic force” in the United States
TEXAS - Texas is evolving into an economic titan and Governor Abbott wants the world to know. Earlier today, the Texas governor spoke glowingly of the Lone Star economy on Twitter.
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
kurv.com
AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up 17 Cents From Last Week
The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-80 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 17-cents from a week ago, and is nine-cents less than a year ago. The national average is three-18. The average price at the pump in...
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Expert believes Texas will get through this winter without power grid failure
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans know what it looks like when the electric grid falters. In the winter storm of February 2021, millions were without power for days, and more than 200 people died. Dr. Bud Weinstein, the former associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, said he believes the governor and ERCOT were trying to ensure it didn't happen again with a request to the federal government for permission to temporarily waive air quality restrictions."So in an abundance of caution, they issued this emergency declaration so that we would have a standby fuel source in the event that natural gas...
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties
(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
hppr.org
The Keystone pipeline is back in business while the Kansas oil spill cleanup continues
Crude oil began flowing through the Keystone pipeline from Nebraska through Kansas to Oklahoma again this week. For now, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires the pipeline segment to operate at a lower pressure than when it burst. The pressure must stay 20% lower than when the Keystone’s biggest-ever spill happened on Dec. 7 in north-central Kansas.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
WacoTrib.com
Chris Tomlinson: Texas' electric grid barely survived the deep freeze. Will it survive the Legislature?
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid barely powered through the coldest night since 2021 without much generation loss, but the fact that we consider keeping the lights on a major accomplishment acknowledges how broken the grid remains. Every state official should feel ashamed that Texas cannot reliably provide a...
Texas border security efforts enhanced in 2022 as illegal border crossings surged
(The Center Square) – Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security mission known as Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement officers have apprehended an unprecedented number of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally. They’ve also seized enough fentanyl to kill more than the entire U.S. population.
250 cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the Texas Gulf Coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 300 sea turtles were recovered by local wildlife recue groups since the recent cold snap. The Texas State Aquarium got help from multiple organizations Thursday to release 250 of those 300 turtles. All were impacted by the cold stunning event that experts said incapacitates the turtles, stranding them onshore.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
News Channel 25
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax breaks
"Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 54