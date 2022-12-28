ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Charm New Year Party Guests With Ham And Swiss Bread Bowl Dip

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

A good dip is the centerpiece of any party, and this ham and swiss bread bowl dip recipe will have guests asking for the recipe all night long.

With KHTS’ Hometown Recipes category in collaboration with Just A Pinch , be the talk of the New Year Party with this simple dip recipe.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 8 oz sour cream
  • 8 oz mayonnaise
  • 1/2 pkg ranch-style dressing mix
  • 5 green onions, minced
  • 1 lb deli ham, cut up small
  • 5 oz Swiss cheese, shredded

Begin by combining all the ingredients in a bowl.

Hollow out one circular loaf of bread.

Put dip in and place on a large enough sheet pan to catch any spillage.

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Cube up the other loaf of bread (as well as the bread removed from the loaf used to bake the dip). Toast in the oven for 7-10 minutes.

Dip is also good with veggies or crackers.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita's only local radio station.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

