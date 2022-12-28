ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Darin Weidman
3d ago

She said " PERSON " with working uterus. Any respect from me or any credibility she might have claimed was lost at that moment. If she's fixing to go down that 1,000 different gender rabbit hole, she's not taking me.

George Batcheler
3d ago

Why would anyone think a traffic accident is appropriate to count in the mortality numbers due to limited abortion… it appears the author is trying to artificially increase the maternity mortality rates as a relationship to limited access to abortion…. I imagine there was more than one woman who was pregnant and died in a car wreck who had no intention of having an abortion…. The author is trying to link unrelated mortality to abortion access… the subject data to have a true and meaningful finding needs to be limited to woman who died from complications of pregnancy after they sought a means to terminate the pregnancy or were told by medical professionals to terminate the pregnancy for the mothers health and were denied abortion access…. That would be a more accurate measure of cause and effect….

Aware
3d ago

There is a solution to needing an abortion. It’s called contraceptives. Women, grow up an make your man wear a condom, they’re 99% effective. When did women lose their pride and become subservient to men? You’re all an embarrassment to those with responsibilty!

Related
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Two more flu-related pediatric deaths reported in Texas

TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report released Friday, December 23, 2022, from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the positivity rate is down 4.1 percent from 21.1 percent the previous week. However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention still listed Texas in the...
TEXAS STATE

