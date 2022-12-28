She said " PERSON " with working uterus. Any respect from me or any credibility she might have claimed was lost at that moment. If she's fixing to go down that 1,000 different gender rabbit hole, she's not taking me.
Why would anyone think a traffic accident is appropriate to count in the mortality numbers due to limited abortion… it appears the author is trying to artificially increase the maternity mortality rates as a relationship to limited access to abortion…. I imagine there was more than one woman who was pregnant and died in a car wreck who had no intention of having an abortion…. The author is trying to link unrelated mortality to abortion access… the subject data to have a true and meaningful finding needs to be limited to woman who died from complications of pregnancy after they sought a means to terminate the pregnancy or were told by medical professionals to terminate the pregnancy for the mothers health and were denied abortion access…. That would be a more accurate measure of cause and effect….
There is a solution to needing an abortion. It’s called contraceptives. Women, grow up an make your man wear a condom, they’re 99% effective. When did women lose their pride and become subservient to men? You’re all an embarrassment to those with responsibilty!
Comments / 61