St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as we begin preparing for our May and June concerts. On May 6 and 7, St. Cecilia will present "Bach to the Future." The featured work on the program will be the Bach motet "Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden." Selections from Fauré's "Messe basse" for 3-part women's chorus will also be performed.

NEWCASTLE, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO