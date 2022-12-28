ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Despite rhetoric, Greek-Turkish armed conflict seen remote

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Even by the standards of Turkey’s and Greece’s frequently strained relations, it was a remarkable escalation. Speaking to youths in a Black Sea town, Turkey’s president directly threatened his country’s western neighbor: Unless the Greeks “stay calm,” he said, Turkey’s new ballistic missiles would hit their capital city.
Reuters

Portugal's infrastructure minister quits over TAP controversy

LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down, his office said on Thursday, following a public backlash over a hefty severance pay a secretary of state received from state-owned airline TAP, which fell under his remit.
BBC

Ukraine war: Ballerinas fight culture war against Russia

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, a ballet dancer moves delicately across the stage of Rotterdam's medieval St Lawrence Church. Vladyslav Bondar is performing with the United Ukrainian Ballet at a Salvation Army Christmas party - a setting far removed from the war in his homeland. It is not where...
Reuters

France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday. Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.

