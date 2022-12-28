Read full article on original website
Related
Despite rhetoric, Greek-Turkish armed conflict seen remote
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Even by the standards of Turkey’s and Greece’s frequently strained relations, it was a remarkable escalation. Speaking to youths in a Black Sea town, Turkey’s president directly threatened his country’s western neighbor: Unless the Greeks “stay calm,” he said, Turkey’s new ballistic missiles would hit their capital city.
France 24
Frenchman accused of hacking asks UN to block Morocco-US extradition order
The lawyer of a Frenchman held in Morocco and fighting extradition to the United States for alleged hacking told AFP Wednesday he was appealing to a UN body to intervene. Philippe Ohayon, who represents 21-year-old Sebastien Raoult, said a prison guard had shown his client papers suggesting his extradition was imminent.
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023 with yet more sirens and fresh Russian missile attacks on their territory.
Portugal's infrastructure minister quits over TAP controversy
LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down, his office said on Thursday, following a public backlash over a hefty severance pay a secretary of state received from state-owned airline TAP, which fell under his remit.
BBC
Ukraine war: Ballerinas fight culture war against Russia
Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, a ballet dancer moves delicately across the stage of Rotterdam's medieval St Lawrence Church. Vladyslav Bondar is performing with the United Ukrainian Ballet at a Salvation Army Christmas party - a setting far removed from the war in his homeland. It is not where...
France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform
PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday. Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
Overwhelming evidence shows Russian troops have disregarded international laws governing treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield.
Comments / 0