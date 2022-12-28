ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete of the Week: Wendy Riley-Washington

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

This week’s athlete of the week (1/2) is Wendy Riley-Washington from Kickapoo High School.

Riley-Washington is a senior wrestler on the Chiefs girls team.

She is the defending state champion in the girls 170 pound class and is off to an 8-0 start this season.

Riley-Washington has pinned all of her opponents so far this season in less than a minute into each of her bouts.

She won the gold medal at both the Girls Lady Mustang event, and the Nixa invitational.

Riley-Washington will wrap up 20-22 competing in the Wonder Woman wrestling match in Columbia.

In February it’ll be back to Columbia to defend her state championship.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Wendy Riley-Washington from Kickapoo high school.

