Non emergency phone lines down at North Adams Police Department
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Business Line for the North Adams Police Department is currently down, but 911 is still operational.
A representative for the North Adams Police Department told 22News their IT department is currently working on the issue, but there is no estimated time for when the phone lines will be back up. Anyone who needs to contact the North Adams Police Department for a non emergency issue can use 413-663-3313.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
