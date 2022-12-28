ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest Expecting "Minimal" Cancelations, Delays For New Year's Weekend

Southwest Airlines said it expects "minimal disruptions" as the New Year's holiday weekend approaches, after scrapping more than 13,000 flights since last Thursday. The airline has promised to reimburse affected flyers for cancelled flights and other related costs, and the Biden Administration has threatened to penalize the airline if it doesn't follow through.

