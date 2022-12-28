Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
A dog was found abandoned outside an airport after its owner was stopped from taking it on a flight, animal shelter says
Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded after a dog was found tied up at Des Moines airport. Workers said a passenger was stopped from boarding with it.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
News On 6
Southwest Expecting "Minimal" Cancelations, Delays For New Year's Weekend
Southwest Airlines said it expects "minimal disruptions" as the New Year's holiday weekend approaches, after scrapping more than 13,000 flights since last Thursday. The airline has promised to reimburse affected flyers for cancelled flights and other related costs, and the Biden Administration has threatened to penalize the airline if it doesn't follow through.
