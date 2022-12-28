Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
nodawaynews.com
Downtown Maryville announces window display winners
Downtown Maryville announced the Christmas window display contest winners. Winner of the People’s Choice award was Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. They are, front: Amy Dowis, Rita Wallinga, Leah Powers; back: Sarah Prickett, Kim Mildward, Jessie Smock, Cheyenne Murphy and Jerri Dearmont. Not pictured is Steve Houts.The lights are at 116 West Third Street.
nodawaynews.com
City of Maryville offers Christmas tree disposal
The City of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Trees will be accepted until Tuesday, January 9 at the City of Maryville’s Street Garage, located at Second Street and North Newton Street, or the lower parking lot behind city hall, at 415 North Market Street.
nodawaynews.com
Elks give to area charities
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760 gave $4,000 to Santa Cops for Kids at the December 6 meeting. Attending the presentation were, front: Corporal Shadoe Miller, Nodaway County Sheriff Department; Elks Exalted Ruler James Richardson; Ian Myers, Maryville Public Safety; Trooper Anthony Kempa, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Sergeant Jeremy Staples, and behind him, Sergeant Kyle Hoyt, both from Northwest Missouri State University Police; behind them are: Elks Evan Townsend, Gus Coffelt, Kirby Sybert, Brandon Newton, John Nelson, Tammy Thompson, Tim Eckstein, Jerimey Thompson and Joe Frueh.
City of Atchison, Kansas, declares water emergency
The city of Atchison, Kansas, declared a water emergency Thursday night because of record-low river levels.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes concrete culvert
nodawaynews.com
2022 Becomes History, 2023 Begins Fresh
The Nodaway News Leader invited several citizens again this year to provide their view of the past year. This week and the next we will print penned essays from their varied points of view, which should prove interesting to our readers.
kttn.com
Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
kttn.com
Woman walking with traffic on Highway 246 dies after being struck by car
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)
CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
