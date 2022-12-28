ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress in October. She...

