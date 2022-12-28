Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Melissa “Missy” Barrera
(Age 54, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Jewell Belvert “J.B.” Powell
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 31st at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Patricia “Susan” Belew
(Age 69, of Oak Grove) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday December 31st at 4pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Barbara Choate
(Age 86, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday January 1st at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Bess Barnes Caudle
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday January 2nd at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Cliff Hester
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at the Auburn Church of God of Prophecy in Auburn. Visitation will be Saturday from 12noon till the service hour at the church. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Nathan Lee “Gus” Farmer
(Age 59, of Rhome, TX and formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 30th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
clarksvillenow.com
Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
whopam.com
Man seriously injured in Canton Pike crash
A man was critically injured in a head on collision on Canton Pike Thursday night in Christian County. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Canton and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient had to be extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries.
whopam.com
Retiring Co. Attorney John Soyars honored, celebrated at reception
There will be a changing of leadership in the Christian County Attorney’s Office, as the new county attorney was sworn in Thursday, and County Attorney John Soyars is set to retire from that position. Soyars has served as county attorney since 2018, when he stepped into the role after...
wkdzradio.com
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
wkdzradio.com
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – University Heights Academy’s Hannah Jane Holland
With our Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ student-athletes, we look to recognize those young people who participate in athletics, not just for their athletic achievements, but also for the activities they are involved in beyond the court and the field of competition, whether it be in the classroom, their school community, or their community at large. With University Heights Academy’s Hannah Jane Holland, all of those most certainly apply to this outstanding Blazer senior.
14news.com
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
