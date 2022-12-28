ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation

NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
NASHUA, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Indicted for Sending Obscene Material to Minor

WORCESTER - A local man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worester, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal district court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022. He was previously charges on Dec. 5.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Charges dismissed against MassLive VP of Content

An assault and battery charge filed against MassLive Vice President of Content Edward W. Kubosiak Jr. was dismissed on Friday after the alleged victim in the case said they would not testify. Kubosiak was charged after an alleged altercation inside his home on Hampden Street in East Longmeadow Dec. 17....
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 
WORCESTER, MA
