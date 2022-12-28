Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Related
Wanted Brazilian Murderer Found Hiding In Worcester: ICE
A 50-year-old Brazilian man who'd been convicted in his home country of murder was arrested this week hiding in Worcester, federal authorities said. Jaconias Rosa Pereira faces 15 years in prison once he's returned to Brazil, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said. A court con…
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation
NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Man Indicted for Sending Obscene Material to Minor
WORCESTER - A local man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worester, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal district court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022. He was previously charges on Dec. 5.
Charges dismissed against MassLive VP of Content
An assault and battery charge filed against MassLive Vice President of Content Edward W. Kubosiak Jr. was dismissed on Friday after the alleged victim in the case said they would not testify. Kubosiak was charged after an alleged altercation inside his home on Hampden Street in East Longmeadow Dec. 17....
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Woman gets life for ‘ritualistic’ killings of sons
A Massachusetts woman convicted of fatally stabbing her two young sons in what authorities called a “ritualistic” killing was sentenced Wednesday to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man in intensive care after informing former girlfriend he was unfaithful
BOSTON, December 28, 2022 — A Massachusetts woman is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail after being charged Tuesday with hitting her former boyfriend with her car and then stabbing him, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 27-year-old Lashonda Warner is charged with two counts of assault and battery...
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
Bail Revoked For Suspected Boston Crack Dealer As Prosecutor Focuses On Mass And Cass Area: DA
A Boston man arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling crack in the 'Mass and Cass' area had his bail revoked from a previous case, authorities said. Robert Smith, 56, is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine), second offense, the Suffolk County District A…
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3