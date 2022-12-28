PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of the key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field for an extended period of time after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO