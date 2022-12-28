Penny Hardaway knows sneakers, and he approves of Ja Morant's new Nike signature shoe

For many years, the sneakerhead culture of Memphis has embraced Penny Hardaway as the cities hometown star with one of the most successful signature shoes in the history of basketball.

Now, Hardaway can finally share that light with another one of Memphis' stars. Ja Morant announced on Christmas that he became the 23rd player in history with a Nike signature basketball sneaker. That list includes Hardaway, who expressed his excitement for Morant joining him and the Nike basketball roster.

“It’s just a dream come true," Hardaway said while reflecting on when he got his signature shoe. "When you’re a sneakerhead and you’re wearing everyone else’s sneakers and then you finally get your logo stamped on a shoe that’s yours – not you putting your logo on someone else’s shoe – that was a great feeling to have. Because, you know, not too many people get their own signature shoe. For Ja to have that right now is amazing. As young as he is, to have his own shoe, I haven’t spoken to him about it, but I’m sure it’s a dream come true."

Hardaway's first "Air Max Penny 1" debuted in 1995. Nike basketball heralded Hardaway as the next star after Jordan and pushed one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the brand's history.

Chris Rock became the voice for "Lil Penny," the alter-ego of Hardaway. Lil Penny was an instant success and helped Hardaway become one of the NBA's most admirable players.

Hardaway was once involved in designing his own signature shoe, so he knows what goes into that process. Many people believe that Hardaway has the second most successful shoe in the history of the NBA. When you consider that Hardaway's "Nike Air Flight" sneaker is the only other shoe of another NBA player that Michael Jordan wore in his NBA career, it adds to his case.

Before Hardaway, Charles Barkley and David Robinson were the two NBA players who got signature shoes from Nike. Low-top sneakers weren't as prevalent back then, but Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving played major roles in that shift at Nike.

Now Morant's first sneaker is a low-top model, and it has the approval of Hardaway. In fact, Hardaway said he may wear a pair while coaching next season "to represent."

"It’s a nice, sleek shoe," Hardaway said. "It fits his game. I know how (Nike thinks) with the elite guard with speed, with quickness, with agility and athleticism. That shoe can withstand all the pressure he puts into it. When you go through those designs, they’re thinking about all that. When I saw that shoe, I’m thinking of it on a different level, because I had my own.”

For years, kids playing basketball in Memphis have worn Hardaway's sneakers inside high school gymnasiums. His Nike Foamposite has also been a popular streetwear trend for over a decade.

Hardaway can now share that light in Memphis with Morant. Not too many cities currently have the full embrace of two of Nike basketball's finest.

“It is very meaningful," Hardaway said. "It’s really history in the city. He’s another guy that has his own signature shoe. It’s not happening like that in many cities. You love to see it.”