ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

8 Best Home Biceps, Triceps and Shoulder Exercises Without Equipment

Here are the 8 best home biceps, triceps and shoulder exercises without equipment. There is a chance you read online an article about how to train at home without equipment just to find out that, in fact, you need a bench or dumbbells or a kettlebell. Well, that is one fitness equipment that you might not have.
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Well+Good

I Wore 11 Different Sneakers to Orangetheory Classes for 4 Months—These Are the Best Ones for Rowing, Running, and Lifting

Back in July, I decided to switch up my workout routine by signing up for my first Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) class. I wanted to change up my movement (specifically, up my cardio, incorporate more structured strength training, and increase my overall endurance), and OTF felt like a good fit for my goals. While I had the right mindset, I didn't exactly have the right equipment. I had leggings and tanks galore, but my sneaker selection was pretty wimpy. I had my trusty Hoka Bondi 8s, which are great for daily dog walks and strolls around town, but I desperately needed running sneakers. Specifically, I needed running sneakers that I could lift light weights in, too.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy