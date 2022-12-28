ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

UPDATE: Hot water coming back on tap for residents in Greenburgh Housing Authority complex

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

FAIRVIEW - Fixes made at a 131-unit Greenburgh Housing Authority complex should improve hot water and water pressure has been improved for residents, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said Thursday.

Water problems existed for about three weeks at the property, the largest operated by the housing authority. It's known as the State Site and is located in the Fairview section of town.

Raju Abraham, the housing authority's executive director, acknowledged the issue and said staff had been working diligently to fix it.

The federally and state-funded authority is independent of the town, Feiner said, but the town board does appoint commissioners. He also said town officials will help when needed.

Feiner said when problems with hot water were reported to the town, town's building inspector, Frank Morabito, checked out the issue over the holiday weekend.

"He was able to figure out a way of resolving the problems," Feiner said.

Feiner on Thursday said Morabito, an electrician by training, conducted a number of inspections and worked with the housing authority. A plumber completed the installation of the mixing valve Wednesday and flushed the hot water boiler side pipes of sediment, the supervisor said.

"All residents should now see a dramatic increase in pressure and hot water,"  Morabito said Thursday.

Abraham said much of the infrastructure at the State Site needs to be updated.

"So problems crop up from time to time that GHA does its best to address in a manner that inconveniences our residents as little as possible," Abraham said.

The authority provides affordable housing based on income and need.

Feiner lauded the cooperation between the town and housing authority. "We all want the same thing for the tenants ‒ a great quality of life."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: UPDATE: Hot water coming back on tap for residents in Greenburgh Housing Authority complex

