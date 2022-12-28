UNC football score vs. Oregon: Live updates from Holiday Bowl

UNC football will look to score a victory in its fourth straight bowl game and 10th straight under coach Mack Brown as the Tar Heels (9-4) take on No. 15 Oregon (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Wednesday (8 p.m., Fox).

The Heels are 15-21 in their 37 bowl-game appearances, with their last victory coming in the 2019 Military Bowl.

The Ducks, playing their first season under coach Dan Lanning, are playing for their second straight 10-win season.

This Holiday Bowl marks the first-ever meeting between these teams, and the 2022 edition of both squads features high-powered offenses led by a pair of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country.

Oregon's Bo Nix is tied for third in the FBS with 42 total touchdowns and his 14 rushing TDs are tops in the country for a QB.

UNC's Drake Maye ranks in the top 10 nationally among QBs in rushing yards (653) and touchdowns (7).

Follow along here for live updates from the game.