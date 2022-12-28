Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction
WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
buckrail.com
Amid delays and late arrivals, toilets break at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s been an eventful day at the Jackson Hole Airport, with delays and late arrivals due to winter weather and an aircraft sliding into a snowbank. Now the toilets are broken. According to Megan Jenkins, Jackson Hole Airport communications manager, there is a clog in...
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
KHQ Right Now
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
eastidahonews.com
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
eastidahonews.com
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
eastidahonews.com
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
