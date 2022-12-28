ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

‘Heroes’: Euclid police officers rescue elderly couple from Christmas Eve fire

By Jack Shea, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Two Euclid police officers helped rescue an elderly couple from a Christmas Eve house fire, FOX 8 has learned.

“These officers did an amazing job,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “They did not hesitate and went right in to help.”

According to a 911 call, a woman called dispatchers around 10:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve, saying her house in the 1500 block of East 256th Street was on fire.

“It’s a kitchen fire,” a woman told the 911 dispatcher. She also said their were two people inside the home.

“Please hurry,” she said.

The dispatcher asked her if they could get out of the house, and the woman said, “no, we are handicapped.”

Both police and fire departments were notified immediately.

Euclid Police Officers Trevor Thomas and George Harper were first to arrive. The officers went into the house and were able to locate the couple.

Officer Trevor Thomas
Officer George Harper
Thomas was able to get the woman out and Harper helped rescue her husband.

Both the victims are OK and the officers were not injured.

“Chief Meyer and I are extremely humbled by the selflessness of these two heroes,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “Without a thought to their own safety, they acted quickly and rescued an elderly couple. We are all extremely grateful that neither the residents nor the officers were injured.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

