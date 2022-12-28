ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo Compares Mid-Season Finale to ‘The Train Station’

By Jon D. B.
 3 days ago
Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins in Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Piper Perabo has become a major player in Yellowstone Season 5, and she’s as anxious for the big mid-season finale as the rest of us.

Yellowstone audiences met Perabo’s Summer Higgins in Season 4 as she became the most unlikely of love interests for Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton. But the fan-favorite actor knew the show intimately for years prior. Not only was she a huge fan of the show, but she’s also married to Stephen Kay. Kay is of Yellowstone‘s most prolific directors who entered the fray with Season 2, and directed that fantastic season finale. He knocked it out of the park, so Taylor Sheridan asked him back to direct every season finale since, then had him in the saddle to lead the Season 5 premiere.

‘Yellowstone’ Has Yet to Film Season 5’s Second Half

Needless to say, Perabo had been to the Yellowstone set long before being cast. And when her time came, Sheridan developed Summer specifically for her leading into Season 4. Season 5 has seen her character become a main cast member, too; something Perabo is over the moon about. The upcoming mid-season finale of this juggernaut 14-episode season has her as anxious as audiences in kind.

“I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back,” Perabo tells TV Insider.

Indeed, when speaking to Tate Dutton’s Brecken Merrill last month, the young actor confirmed that the cast & crew have yet to return to shoot Season 5’s second half. Merrill believes they’ll return in March of 2023, which means we’ve got a long wait ahead for the remaining 6 episodes.

We do have Episode 8 on the way, at least. Billed as the mid-season finale, this last episode of the first half of Season 5 airs on New Year’s Day 2023. And come Jan 1., Perabo says we’re in store for “something like” a major cliffhanger.

‘This Taylor Sheridan Universe will drop you off at the train station, and they’ll never come and get you’

“I’m nervous,” Perabo says. Even as a main cast member, the Summer Higgins actress is as entrenched in the story now as she was when she watched that insane Season 3 finale unfold (one her husband directed).

“I wasn’t on the show yet, and I was watching it like, ‘Wait, how long do we have to wait until the beginning of Season 4?’” she recalls of watching John, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) presumed assassinations. “And it was so long. I feel that way every time there’s an end of a chunk of Yellowstone. I’m like, wait, what? It’s gonna be that way again, I think.”

By that filming schedule Merrill revealed, we’re in for a similar wait this time around, too.

“This Taylor Sheridan Universe will drop you off at the train station, and they’ll never come and get you,” she adds for the trade. She won’t be spoiling anything in the meantime, however, offering “There’s a lot coming. Things are on the move,” instead.

Yellowstone‘s mid-season finale airs on Jan. 1, 2023 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on Paramount Network.

Comments / 7

Summer Breeze
2d ago

why does media insist on promoting Summer's role? Fans cant stand her and she in no way is a suitable match for John. Bad writing first for Sheridan.

Reply
3
stonee me
3d ago

makes sense, couldn't figure out why in the world they put her on- she's the wife of a director. Beth is the only one worth watching

Reply
2
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

