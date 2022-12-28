Husband accused of stabbing wife after striking her with SUV

Husband accused of running over, stabbing wife in Queens 00:32

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of stabbing his wife moments after he allegedly ran her over with an SUV, all while their three children were in the vehicle.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Flushing .

The Queens District Attorney's office says 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo can be seen on surveillance video getting into the driver's seat of an SUV parked near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Sanford Avenue.

When his wife walked in front of the vehicle, Giraldo allegedly told his children, "Keep your seat belt on," before accelerating and hitting his wife.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Husband strikes wife with SUV on Queens sidewalk with 3 children in vehicle

The vehicle then overturned onto its side.

The DA's office says Giraldo crawled out the passenger side window, then stabbed his wife with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Officials say she suffered several neurological damage, broken bones and a stab wound that punctured her liver.

The three children -- ages 6, 9 and 11 -- were not seriously injured.

Giraldo was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

In a statement, District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim's three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us. My thoughts are with the children."

Giraldo is due back in court on Jan. 12. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.