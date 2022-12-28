ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, NY

Husband accused of stabbing wife after striking her with SUV

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP4fV_0jwxoGDf00

Husband accused of running over, stabbing wife in Queens 00:32

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of stabbing his wife moments after he allegedly ran her over with an SUV, all while their three children were in the vehicle.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Flushing .

The Queens District Attorney's office says 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo can be seen on surveillance video getting into the driver's seat of an SUV parked near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Sanford Avenue.

When his wife walked in front of the vehicle, Giraldo allegedly told his children, "Keep your seat belt on," before accelerating and hitting his wife.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Husband strikes wife with SUV on Queens sidewalk with 3 children in vehicle

The vehicle then overturned onto its side.

The DA's office says Giraldo crawled out the passenger side window, then stabbed his wife with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Officials say she suffered several neurological damage, broken bones and a stab wound that punctured her liver.

The three children -- ages 6, 9 and 11 -- were not seriously injured.

Giraldo was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

In a statement, District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim's three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us. My thoughts are with the children."

Giraldo is due back in court on Jan. 12. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Three NYC stabbings leave one dead, two injured as 2023 begins

see also Rookie cop attacked by alleged Islamic extremist with machete near Times Square Three overnight stabbings in the Bronx and Manhattan left one person dead and a man and woman injured, cops said. A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest and a 38-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso in front of 1335 College Avenue in the Bronx at around 4 a.m., cops said. Both took private transportation to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where the man was pronounced dead, cops said. The woman was in stable condition. The “victims were involved in a dispute with an unknown individual who stabbed them,” a police spokeswoman said. There was no known motive, she said. Meanwhile, a man was stabbed in the stomach at East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District at around 2:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was wearing a yellow jacket and gray jeans, fled on 21st Street on foot, cops said. There was no known motive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister

The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete near Times Square

NEW YORK -- Three NYPD officers are recovering in the hospital Sunday after they were attacked by a man with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve. As the world waited for the ball to drop, chaos broke out blocks away outside a security screening zone. According to officials, a 19-year-old man swung a machete at an officer, then went after two others. "One officer, an 8-year veteran, suffered a laceration to the head. The second officer, who graduated the police academy on Friday, was also struck in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and large laceration," said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell at an overnight news...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.
QUEENS, NY
Newsing the States

A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three

On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy