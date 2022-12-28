Mikel Jones declares for NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse starting star linebacker Mikel Jones has declared for the NFL Draft. Jones announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Jones recorded 301 tackles, nearly ten sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his time at Syracuse.

He said in part, “Since the first time I put on a helmet at the age of four, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. My hard work and dedication towards the Dream of my 4 year old self has given me an opportunity to make this come true.”

Jones led Syracuse in tackles both in 2020 and 2021.

