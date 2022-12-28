ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mikel Jones declares for NFL Draft

By Alex Sims
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4EPX_0jwxo8F600

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse starting star linebacker Mikel Jones has declared for the NFL Draft. Jones announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Jones recorded 301 tackles, nearly ten sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his time at Syracuse.

He said in part, “Since the first time I put on a helmet at the age of four, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. My hard work and dedication towards the Dream of my 4 year old self has given me an opportunity to make this come true.”

Jones led Syracuse in tackles both in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Best places to retire on the East Coast

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College reports that, as of 2022, the average man will spend almost 20 years in retirement based on a median retirement age of 64.67 and a life expectancy of 84.07 years. That’s almost a quarter of one’s life—a pretty significant figure. Given this, choosing where […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.” Since 2010, Raelene “Rae” Metko would take her time knitting the mittens that […]
BREWERTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch tops Laval for fourth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Gemel Smith and Lucas Edmonds provided the goals for the Crunch to help the team advance to 13-9-2-2 on the season. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned his first win in his first start with the Crunch […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Brandon Williams

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s show Andrew Donovan is joined by the newest Congressional representative for Central New York: Republican Brandon Williams. Williams beat out Democrat Francis Conole for the right to represent the 22nd Congressional District. This was the seat vacated by the retiring Republican John Katko.
SYRACUSE, NY
