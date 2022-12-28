ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME
WGME

It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned

LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy