WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
WGME
Multiple protection orders filed in wake of Maine child's Christmas Day death
EDGECOMB (WGME) -- While Maine State Police investigate the death of a young girl on the Midcoast, CBS13 is learning more about her mother. Earlier this week, state police announced the death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan was a homicide. Investigators say dispatchers took a call Christmas morning that she was...
WGME
It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
WGME
FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned
LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
WGME
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
WGME
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
WGME
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
WGME
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
