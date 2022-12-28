ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

The Schemes and Plays That Will Decide Georgia-OSU

The Buckeyes will need to slow a productive UGA offense, while the Dawgs will look to contain the OSU’s athleticism. The thing that jumps off the screen about the Peach Bowl semifinal is obvious: the ridiculous amount of talent both Georgia and Ohio State bring to the table. Both teams entered the season at No. 2 and No. 3 in the country in the team talent composite. Georgia obviously cashed in on its potential last season with a national championship and another undefeated season to date. The Buckeyes, conversely, are still recovering from the sting of the loss to Michigan that they’re tired of talking about. It’s been almost a calendar year since the Dawgs have faced a team with this level of athleticism, so how can they attempt to repeat their title run, and how can the Buckeyes try to ruin UGA’s perfect season?
COLUMBUS, OH
westernslopenow.com

Hendon Hooker Details One Wish From His Dad From Tennessee-Alabama

The Volunteers quarterback said his father had a single birthday request from his son. Hendon Hooker was on pace to become a Heisman Trophy contender months into the college football season. That is until Tennessee quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in the Vols’ 63–38 loss to South Carolina...
KNOXVILLE, TN
westernslopenow.com

Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU

College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?. The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy