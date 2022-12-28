The Buckeyes will need to slow a productive UGA offense, while the Dawgs will look to contain the OSU’s athleticism. The thing that jumps off the screen about the Peach Bowl semifinal is obvious: the ridiculous amount of talent both Georgia and Ohio State bring to the table. Both teams entered the season at No. 2 and No. 3 in the country in the team talent composite. Georgia obviously cashed in on its potential last season with a national championship and another undefeated season to date. The Buckeyes, conversely, are still recovering from the sting of the loss to Michigan that they’re tired of talking about. It’s been almost a calendar year since the Dawgs have faced a team with this level of athleticism, so how can they attempt to repeat their title run, and how can the Buckeyes try to ruin UGA’s perfect season?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO