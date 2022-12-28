ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Vat_0jwxnjaP00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last month alone, Illinois sold $91,250,864.09 worth of cannabis to in-state residents and nearly $39,241,860.83 to out-of-state residents. That includes Tennesseans .

“People are already using it. They’re going across the state lines. Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans,” Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) said. “I’m firmly in the belief that if we were to legalize cannabis in Tennessee, we wouldn’t see an increase in usage.”

All told this year, without including December, Illinois has sold $1,408,424,994.07 of cannabis. With a tax rate between 19.55% and 34.75% (it varies depending on the potency of the cannabis being sold), that’s $275,347,086.30 a year on the low end. On the high end, it’s $489,427,685.40.

Realistically, the value is likely somewhere in between, closer to the $400 million range, and again, that’s without December.

READ MORE: The ‘Politics of Weed’

With all that money being left on the table here in Tennessee, you might ask — what gives?

“When you talk about money, that’s another issue,” Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohendwald) said. “If we’re talking about using it for medical purposes, I don’t think we should tax it.”

Hensley is starkly against cannabis legalization of any kind. He said he’s willing to entertain more discussion if – and at some level, when – the government moves cannabis from being classified as a Schedule I drug.

When it comes to recreational cannabis use, Hensley has no interest and said money shouldn’t be a reason we pass a bill of this nature.

“I think we need to get the policy right, whatever is good policy for Tennessee, and not base it on making money,” he said.

Hensley, a doctor, also argued even if medical cannabis were to become legal, it should be both prescribed and administered by a doctor – not two separate entities.

“I don’t think any medication should be up to the General Assembly or the legislature to decide what diseases can be treated,” he said.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

MTSU ran a poll back in 2018 that found 81% of Tennessee respondents are in favor of some form of legalization. Yet, lawmakers have never put it to a vote.

“And it’s intentional because it’s a lot easier to control 51 legislators than it is to control 4.5 million Tennesseans,” Freeman said.

He made the point that if people want cannabis legalization, they have to vote anti-cannabis legislators out.

“If you do a poll, legalizing cannabis is extremely popular,” Freeman said. “The problem is that it’s not on the top ten in priorities.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

He said since cannabis isn’t a high priority (like, say, abortion or education) for voters, legalization will be tough to come by until those anti-cannabis lawmakers retire.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, contact the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 184

Kim Lawson Wilder
3d ago

People have been smoking here for decades, they act like Tennessee has never had pot here before, what a joke I'm 51, as a teenager in the 80's it was everywhere, my mom told me in the 60's it was like water it flowed so much, so for gods sake get you self righteous heads out of your butts and legalize and use the money for our state, and I don't mean just west Tennessee either, I'm talking about us ignored here in East Tennessee. You guys throw a fit over pot, get rid of every bit of alcohol in this state then!!! What's good for the goose is good for the gander

Reply(8)
86
The Federal Farmer
3d ago

State of TN needs to just decriminalize it and treat it just like they treat corn or tobacco. It's just another crop and government should have no jurisdiction over it.

Reply
62
Chad Sharpe
3d ago

Nothing wrong with a little Mary Jane to ease your mind. People abuse more pills and pain killers that might be laced with fetnyol that can kill them. # Never heard of someone od'ing or dying from marijuana. 😎

Reply
44
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis

Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Johnson City Press

A slate of new laws are coming to Tennessee

Tax relief for farmers and a measure to help keep foster kids out of state custody are among the new laws set to go into effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1. According to a news release from the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus, one new law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services and labor.
TENNESSEE STATE
advantagenews.com

New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers

Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
wpln.org

These new laws will take effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2023

More than 20 new laws take effect in the new year. From creating new sales tax exemptions for farmers to giving relatives of foster children extra money to assist in caregiving, here are a few highlights. Last session the General Assembly approved legislation that exempts farmers from sales tax on...
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
COLORADO STATE
WKRN

Illinois cannabis brings in millions of out-of-state dollars

While the legislature continues to debate legalization of medical cannabis in Tennessee, some say the state should look to Illinois for how much revenue the state could benefit from, as the state brought in significant tax revenue. Illinois cannabis brings in millions of out-of-state …. While the legislature continues to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KXRM

New laws to be aware of in the new year

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the new year comes new rules and laws that will take effect. From the state level to the city level, there is almost always a change that comes with the new year. FOX21 News has a list of some of the changes to be aware of starting Jan. 1, 2023: Consumer […]
COLORADO STATE
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS

Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
OREGON STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1

The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy