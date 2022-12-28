ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

House fires in west Erie County leave two families displaced, community steps up to help

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
A fire that took place in Lake City Borough on Christmas Eve destroyed the homes of two west county families.

Shortly after 5 a.m. that morning, multiple west county fire departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park off of West Lake Road.

When crews arrived, the trailer was engulfed in flames, according to the Lake City Fire Department. Firefighters also noted a ruptured gas line that was on fire. No one was home at the time of the blaze, but two dogs were unable to make it out of the residence, according to the Lake City Fire Department.

Fundraisers, donations set up for affected families

In response to the Lake City house fire, the west county community has stepped up to aid the families affected.

The Barracks Tavern, 10100 Ridge Road in Girard, opened its doors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to take donations for the families.

Here's what they're looking for, according to the Facebook page:

  • Men's clothing 2-3 XL
  • Men's size large 30/36, shoe size 12
  • Women's clothing large-XL
  • Women's shoe size 9, pants size 16
  • Women's medium, pants size 8
  • Shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and towels
  • Puppy food, adult dog food, treats and toys

The Barracks Tavern will also be accepting any gift cards or cash donations for both families.

In addition to the in-person donations, a GoFundMe was set up for the neighboring family, who lost all their belongings to extreme smoke damage from the fire, according to the page. As of Wednesday morning, over $1,600 had been raised.

Fire destroys home in Girard Township

Early Tuesday morning, multiple fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in the 11200 block of Neiger Road in Girard Township.

Upon arrival, crews found the house to be engulfed in flames. Two people were home at the time of the incident and were able to escape the fire with their two dogs without injury. Crews were on scene for nearly three hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Comments / 1

