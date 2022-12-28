ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Woman drove drunk with child in car, then fled

PAW PAW TWP. — A woman was driving drunk with her child in the car when she slid off the road west of Paw Paw and then ran away from deputies, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says.

The slide-off happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township. The sheriff’s office said the first deputy to respond noticed the 27-year-old Paw Paw woman seemed to be drunk. It says the deputy soon learned the woman had been drinking and that her young child was in the car.

The woman then ran away, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy who responded to the crash stayed with the car, the child still inside.

Other deputies and Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott responded to find the woman. They tracked her about a mile through the snow. Eventually, deputies say, the woman went into a home, scaring the homeowner, and then tried to hide in the garage. The woman tried to run away again, the sheriff’s office says, but Abbott and the deputies arrested her.

She now faces charges of leaving the scene of the crash, resisting and obstructing police, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation. Deputies added more charges are pending.

