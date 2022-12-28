Chicago woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was walking family pet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
3 wounded, 2 critically after shooting in Wicker Park alley
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded after being shot in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m.Police said the men, 26,38, and 28, were walking in the alley when an unknown suspect approached the victims armed with a handgun. The suspect began shouting at the men before firing multiple shots and fleeing the scene, police said. The 26-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. The 28-year-old victim was struck on the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody.Area Five detectives are investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
1 dead, 2 hurt in triple shooting at University Park apartment complex
SkyCam9 flew above the scene.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 9 years for killing woman, injuring another in Wrigleyville hit-and-run
Chicago — A Lincoln Park man has been sentenced to nine years for killing a 27-year-old cancer survivor and injuring the woman’s friend in a hit-and-run collision in Wrigleyville last year, according to court records. Brett Dimick, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to report an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CBS News
2 men found shot to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found...
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
One brother shot, another arrested after fight with police at scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.One of Latosha Bradley's sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.Chicago...
Woman, 61, stabs dog being walked by teen girl on Chicago's NW Side, police say
Twelve-year-old Bebe survived a vicious attack when he was stabbed multiple times by a stranger outside his family's home.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
fox32chicago.com
Miracle Powell: Chicago police looking for 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood for more than a week. Miracle Powell was last seen on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. by family members. She is African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown...
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Comments / 1