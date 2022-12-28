Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
NBA Insider: Teams Say Trading With Suns is 'Challenging'
The Phoenix Suns are having a hard time trading power forward Jae Crowder. ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst has an idea as to why.
Andrew Wiggins Opens Up About Playing For Team Canada in Olympics
Andrew Wiggins wants to play, but under a certain condition.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. KentuckyLouisville. Points. Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds. Oscar...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week.
Garrett Riley of TCU makes national championship game before Lincoln Riley does
It’s quite a story, and 39-year-old Lincoln Riley can appreciate it more than anyone else. Younger brother Garrett Riley, only 33 years old, will coach in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 9, when the TCU Horned Frogs face the Georgia Bulldogs. What adds to the...
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
Josh Sanguinetti Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Indiana
Indiana safety Josh Sanguinetti announced on Friday that he will no longer transfer and instead return to Bloomington for his fifth season as a Hoosier.
No. 1 Purdue Basketball Ready for Upcoming Challenges in Big Ten Play
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball ends 2022 with an undefeated record but soon faces the challenges that come with Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are looking forward to conference competition after falling short of its goals a season ago. The team welcomes Rutgers to Mackey Arena...
Indiana Women's Basketball to Start New Year With Nebraska on ESPN
The Hoosiers will look to bounce back from their loss to Michigan State by welcoming Nebraska to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on New Year's Day. This broadcast is Indiana's first game of the season featured on the main ESPN.
COLUMN: Kentucky Should be Worried About Making the NCAA Tournament
There are many statistics that you could cherry-pick when trying to decipher the absolute calamity that has been Kentucky basketball so far this season. But one glaring stat stands out, as presented by ESPN insider Jeff Borzello: If you aren't in-tune with college basketball metrics such as ...
Mackenzie Holmes Moves Up to 15th All-Time Leading Scorer For Indiana Women's Basketball
Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted 32 points in the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan State on Thursday, which bumped her up to No. 15 on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list.
Watch now: Lou Holtz voices Notre Dame Gator Bowl hype video
The 2022 football season comes to an end Friday evening for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame and South Carolina don’t have much of an intersecting past in terms of football as they’ve met just four times previously and not at all since 1984.
Comments / 0