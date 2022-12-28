ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Albany Herald

China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?

As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
Fortune

Workers still have power over their bosses, and a recession won’t stop the Great Resignation

Employees in the U.S. can’t quit quitting. Even with a recession looming, many workers aren’t afraid to leave their job for a better one. When predictions of an economic downturn first started popping up, some CEOs thought (or hoped) that workers’ leverage in a tight labor market would end. Gone would be the days of remote or hybrid options or just general bargaining power for the worker.
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
Albany Herald

A stomach-churning year for markets in 5 charts

Wall Street is bidding goodbye — and good riddance — to 2022. It has been a year most investors would rather forget. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, snarled supply chains and another year of Covid turned markets on their head this year. Inflation surged around the globe and central banks hiked rates at a historic pace to keep price hikes from spiraling out of control. China, the world's second-largest economy, periodically shut down entire cities to contain the pandemic. Energy supplies were cut off, but recession fears send demand falling in the second half of the year anyway. Intense storms and climate change upended markets, too.
Albany Herald

Fed watch 2023: When will rate hikes slow down

America's central bank found itself in a glaring spotlight for much of this past year, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wielded blunt tools of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening to curb surging inflation. As 2022 draws to a close, inflation metrics show some of that may have worked:...
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Jobless benefits rolls grow but U.S. labor market remains resilient

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week and a week earlier the total number on jobless assistance reached the highest since February, but both remain at levels indicating the U.S. job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation.
Albany Herald

2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn

As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China. Subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus...
Albany Herald

Wall Street kills its darlings

Verbose writers afflicted with the tendency to deliver copy well above their requested word count are often advised by editors to kill their darlings -- to throw out large swaths of stories that they're particularly fond of. It appears that Wall Street has also caught on to the concept. This...
Albany Herald

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

The Indian maker of a cough syrup linked to at least 18 deaths in Uzbekistan has halted production after an investigation by drug regulators, India's health minister said Friday. Uzbekistan's health ministry said the cough syrup, Doc-1, manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, had contained ethylene glycol, a...

