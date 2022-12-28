Read full article on original website
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC
3 signs the 'pandemic economy' ended in 2022—even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Albany Herald
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Workers still have power over their bosses, and a recession won’t stop the Great Resignation
Employees in the U.S. can’t quit quitting. Even with a recession looming, many workers aren’t afraid to leave their job for a better one. When predictions of an economic downturn first started popping up, some CEOs thought (or hoped) that workers’ leverage in a tight labor market would end. Gone would be the days of remote or hybrid options or just general bargaining power for the worker.
Cost of eggs, chicken at highest point yet in Utah
Many families had to adjust their budgets and hope the new year will bring lower costs. FOX 13 News asked the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food which costs are here to stay.
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Albany Herald
A stomach-churning year for markets in 5 charts
Wall Street is bidding goodbye — and good riddance — to 2022. It has been a year most investors would rather forget. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, snarled supply chains and another year of Covid turned markets on their head this year. Inflation surged around the globe and central banks hiked rates at a historic pace to keep price hikes from spiraling out of control. China, the world's second-largest economy, periodically shut down entire cities to contain the pandemic. Energy supplies were cut off, but recession fears send demand falling in the second half of the year anyway. Intense storms and climate change upended markets, too.
Americans still haven't felt the worst of the war on inflation, meaning 2023 will be 'survival of the fittest'
It'll take time to feel the effects of the Fed's seven rate hikes in 2022, suggesting the worst is still to come in the new year.
Albany Herald
Fed watch 2023: When will rate hikes slow down
America's central bank found itself in a glaring spotlight for much of this past year, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wielded blunt tools of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening to curb surging inflation. As 2022 draws to a close, inflation metrics show some of that may have worked:...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
Jobless benefits rolls grow but U.S. labor market remains resilient
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week and a week earlier the total number on jobless assistance reached the highest since February, but both remain at levels indicating the U.S. job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation.
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was "knee-high to a grasshopper" and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
Albany Herald
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn
As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China. Subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus...
Albany Herald
Wall Street kills its darlings
Verbose writers afflicted with the tendency to deliver copy well above their requested word count are often advised by editors to kill their darlings -- to throw out large swaths of stories that they're particularly fond of. It appears that Wall Street has also caught on to the concept. This...
Albany Herald
Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
The Indian maker of a cough syrup linked to at least 18 deaths in Uzbekistan has halted production after an investigation by drug regulators, India's health minister said Friday. Uzbekistan's health ministry said the cough syrup, Doc-1, manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, had contained ethylene glycol, a...
