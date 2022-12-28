people need to pay more attention when they drive, like when people want to merge on a highway they just jump right in and don't yield to the people who are already on the highway....YOU don't have the right away if you're trying to get on the highway....YOU have to yield which means SLOW DOWN until you CAN merge.....and when making a left turn if the arrow is flashing yellow that doesn't mean you have the right of way....you have to wait til you can safely make a left turn WITHOUT cutting someone off
SC is the worst state for accidents!! Most drivers are not focused when they are driving. They act like they own the roads and can do as they please. When I am driving behind a motorcycle I give them plenty of space , I try to shield them. only thing that bugs me is why don't they wear helmets?? Most do not
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Comments / 4