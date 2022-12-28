ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John
3d ago

people need to pay more attention when they drive, like when people want to merge on a highway they just jump right in and don't yield to the people who are already on the highway....YOU don't have the right away if you're trying to get on the highway....YOU have to yield which means SLOW DOWN until you CAN merge.....and when making a left turn if the arrow is flashing yellow that doesn't mean you have the right of way....you have to wait til you can safely make a left turn WITHOUT cutting someone off

Southernnsky
3d ago

SC is the worst state for accidents!! Most drivers are not focused when they are driving. They act like they own the roads and can do as they please. When I am driving behind a motorcycle I give them plenty of space , I try to shield them. only thing that bugs me is why don't they wear helmets?? Most do not

live5news.com

Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon. Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning crash with vehicle in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early-morning New Year’s Eve crash killed a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The pedestrian, who was walking northbound on U.S. Highway 21 near Glass Road at approximately 6:20 a.m., was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was also traveling northbound, Cpl. David Jones said. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry law enforcement prepare to keep roads safe on New Years Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With DUI checkpoints and extra patrols out on the roads, law enforcement agencies will work keep you safe and drunk drivers off the road. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says Saturday night is an all-hands-on deck situation and they always have as many troopers as possible out patrolling the roadways.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after driving a truck into a Summerville apartment building Thursday night. James Rickie Cobb, Jr. was charged with reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, jail records show. Officers responded to Canebreak Apartments around 6 p.m. Thursday for a report...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
live5news.com

First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking into what led up to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 12/29/2022

12/20/22-ROUND O: Officer responded to ACE Basin Parkway (Circle K gas station) in reference to an employee calling and stating that someone had just shoplifted two cases of Bud Light. Shoplifting less than $2000 - 1st Offense. 12/20/22-WALTERBORO: Officer responded to Anderson Road for a theft of a catalytic converter....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

