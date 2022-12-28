ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

wtae.com

Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified

The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

New Castle crash sends two to the hospital

A minivan driven by a woman struck a passenger vehicle driven by a man around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to New Castle police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The man was unresponsive and was being given CPR at the scene by a passerby. The woman was stunned by the airbag in her car but was conscious and alert. Both were taken to UPMC Jameson with CPR still being performed on the way to the hospital.
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Car becomes trapped after hole opens up on Wilkinsburg street

It was a scary situation for a woman and her mother Thursday night in Wilkinsburg. Their car fell into a massive hole as they were driving. This happened along Biddle Avenue at West Street near Wilkins Avenue. The car was out of the hole by the time our photojournalist got...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Butler County

One lucky lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Lottery officials said Thursday that the winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz along Evans City Road in Butler. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched four of the five white...
wtae.com

Pittsburgh in 2022: The Year in Review

We blinked and now 2022 is coming to an end. From a bridge collapse that made national headlines to the death of a Pittsburgh icon, a lot has happened this year. Take a look at the video above as we reflect on the biggest stories of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT expects Mon Incline to reopen in January

Pittsburgh's Monongahela Incline will not reopen in time for New Year's Eve, but we've learned it is expected to reopen sometime in January. Watch our original report in the video player above. Pittsburgh Regional Transit tells us that while a formal date has not been announced, crews are putting the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh readies for the New Year at Highmark First Night Celebration

Crews spent Friday morning working on final preparations for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's annual Highmark First Night Celebration. Those in charge of the annual New Year's celebration say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year. "We have something for young kids, something for teenagers, really there...
PITTSBURGH, PA

