wtae.com
Police: Man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Penn Hills
Police arrested Justin Mattes, 25, after police said he shot his girlfriend several times early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Hebron Drive in Penn Hills just after 12:30 a.m. Allegheny County Police said the woman, 24, was shot in the legs, torso and arm. She was taken to the hospital.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified
The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
wtae.com
Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
wtae.com
FBI: New Kensington bank robbed
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
wtae.com
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County District Attorney's office launches Crimewatch website
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli is hoping social media can become vital for law enforcement in the county. The district attorney's office launched theCrimewatch online platform earlier this year in the hopes of engaging with the community. "It's about community safety," Ziccarelli said. "The more...
wtae.com
Avis Car Rental suffers rash of fraudulent car rental contracts resulting in arrest of regional manager
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against Jackie Neubauer, of Monroeville, for creating fraudulent car rental contracts for people with fake names and IDs, according to a criminal complaint filed by Monroeville Police. Security investigators and police say Neubauer received cash and heroin in exchange for the...
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
wtae.com
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
wtae.com
Man charged after fire breaks out at Westmoreland County motel
A 47-year-old man is facing arson charges after police accused him of intentionally setting fire to a motel in South Greensburg Thursday. Firefighters battled the blaze at the Knights Inn on South Main Street just before Noon. Multiple rooms were damaged in the fire. No one was hurt. Police said...
wtae.com
New Castle crash sends two to the hospital
A minivan driven by a woman struck a passenger vehicle driven by a man around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to New Castle police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The man was unresponsive and was being given CPR at the scene by a passerby. The woman was stunned by the airbag in her car but was conscious and alert. Both were taken to UPMC Jameson with CPR still being performed on the way to the hospital.
wtae.com
Crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore sends multiple people to the hospital
A bad crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore has sent six people people to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of East Carson and South First streets. This is in the area between the Smithfield and Liberty bridges, not far from Station Square. Police said...
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
wtae.com
Car becomes trapped after hole opens up on Wilkinsburg street
It was a scary situation for a woman and her mother Thursday night in Wilkinsburg. Their car fell into a massive hole as they were driving. This happened along Biddle Avenue at West Street near Wilkins Avenue. The car was out of the hole by the time our photojournalist got...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh bishop: Pope Emeritus Benedict's funeral will be 'unusual'
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik is reflecting on his moments with Pope Emeritus Benedict. Zubik was in the front row at Saint Peter's Square when Benedict was elected as pope. And he was in Rome on the same day that Benedict left the Vatican following his resignation, a...
wtae.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Butler County
One lucky lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Lottery officials said Thursday that the winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz along Evans City Road in Butler. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched four of the five white...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in 2022: The Year in Review
We blinked and now 2022 is coming to an end. From a bridge collapse that made national headlines to the death of a Pittsburgh icon, a lot has happened this year. Take a look at the video above as we reflect on the biggest stories of the year.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh announces road closures for First Night celebrations
As Pittsburghers prepare to head downtown for First Night, there are some street closures to be mindful of. All closures begin at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and reopen at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day unless otherwise noted:. Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to Sixth Street will be...
wtae.com
PRT expects Mon Incline to reopen in January
Pittsburgh's Monongahela Incline will not reopen in time for New Year's Eve, but we've learned it is expected to reopen sometime in January. Watch our original report in the video player above. Pittsburgh Regional Transit tells us that while a formal date has not been announced, crews are putting the...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh readies for the New Year at Highmark First Night Celebration
Crews spent Friday morning working on final preparations for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's annual Highmark First Night Celebration. Those in charge of the annual New Year's celebration say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year. "We have something for young kids, something for teenagers, really there...
