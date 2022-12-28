A minivan driven by a woman struck a passenger vehicle driven by a man around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to New Castle police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The man was unresponsive and was being given CPR at the scene by a passerby. The woman was stunned by the airbag in her car but was conscious and alert. Both were taken to UPMC Jameson with CPR still being performed on the way to the hospital.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO