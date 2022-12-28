CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.

