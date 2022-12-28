Read full article on original website
Bulldogs rolling at 13-1 heading into league play
Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball coach Mike Wall has a couple reasons to be happy and feeling good as the new year approaches. Not only are the Bulldogs coming off a championship at the competitive Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic, winning four games against four solid teams, but the Bulldogs are 13-1 and have a full week of practice, something they haven’t had a lot of recently, to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League portion of their schedule, and everybody knows coaches love time on the practice floor.
KCRA.com
Meet the 2022 KCRA All-Stars: Top high school football players in Sac-Joaquin Section
During the 2022 high school football season, talent was on full display all across the Sac-Joaquin section, which spans from the Sacramento area all the way through parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The KCRA All-Star Team is a way of recognizing that talent and awarding some of the best...
Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall
--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
abc10.com
Front yard Storm drain can’t keep up !
So much rain that the storm drain can’t keep up. Water covering sidewalks here in Modesto. Dec. 31, 2022. (From Colleen) Credit: Colleen.
When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?
A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
KCRA.com
Flash Flood Warning for part of Wilton; residents told to seek higher ground with levee at risk of failure
WILTON, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a flash flood warning late Saturday for residents in a part of Wilton to seek higher ground due to the imminent risk of levee failure. The warning, which was issued after 11 p.m., is for residents along the Cosumnes...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Flooding and strong winds lead to power outages, road closures, travel delays
As a deluge of rain continued to pummel Northern California on Saturday, officials called for people to evacuate or shelter in place in parts of some counties due to flooding concerns. Meanwhile, strong winds toppled trees in the Sacramento area, leading to power outages for 145,000 SMUD customers in the Sacramento area.
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing
CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 145,000 customers lost power in the Sacramento area on Saturday night, according toSMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about weather-related outages due to high winds and rain on their website. SMUD told KCRA 3 that the outages are mostly due to falling trees knocking down several...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
KCRA.com
Woodland wellness store owner turns teen thefts into teachable moments
WOODLAND, Calif. — More than $1,000 worth of stolen crystals were returned to Soul Garden Holistic Healing, a Woodland wellness shop, after a plea to the public was posted online. Store owner Corrie Taylor said a group of around seven or eight young teen girls stole various products on...
