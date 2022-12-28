ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs rolling at 13-1 heading into league play

Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball coach Mike Wall has a couple reasons to be happy and feeling good as the new year approaches. Not only are the Bulldogs coming off a championship at the competitive Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic, winning four games against four solid teams, but the Bulldogs are 13-1 and have a full week of practice, something they haven’t had a lot of recently, to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League portion of their schedule, and everybody knows coaches love time on the practice floor.
FOLSOM, CA
247Sports

Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall

--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing

CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.  
CARMICHAEL, CA

