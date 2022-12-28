Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are in search for a win heading into their Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's three x-factors that will need to step up for that to happen.
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver. Pregame WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
Next Man Up: Browns Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
NEN Roundtable: Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs?
Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs? Will Bill O'Brien be the offensive coordinator next season and will Matt Patricia slide to the defensive side if Jerod Mayo takes a head coaching job?
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
