Read full article on original website
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Top 2022 stories: Cannon Falls’ Peterson, Singewald wrestle at state
Now-senior Gavin Peterson and now-junior Calvin Singewald wrestled under the bright lights and in front of thousands of people last winter at the Class AA individual state tournament for the first time. While it was the second trip to state for both wrestlers, the 2021 tournament was held at St....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police reports
Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The police report states the accident was on the 900 block of 9th Street North. A 2001 Chevrolet driven by a minor from Randolph went off the icy road, spun and rolled onto its side. The drive was ok.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Top 2022 stories: Bomber football wins section championship
The Cannon Falls Bombers football team got a little bit of revenge for 2021 when it blew out the Plainview Elgin-Millville Bulldogs in the Section 1AAA championship game in Rochester. The team’s motto this fall was “All Gas, No Brakes,” and they lived by that in their 50-6 domination of...
Comments / 0