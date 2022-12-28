Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. A 19-year-old assailant attacked three police officers at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:11 p.m., according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
