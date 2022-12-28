ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs rolling at 13-1 heading into league play

Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball coach Mike Wall has a couple reasons to be happy and feeling good as the new year approaches. Not only are the Bulldogs coming off a championship at the competitive Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic, winning four games against four solid teams, but the Bulldogs are 13-1 and have a full week of practice, something they haven’t had a lot of recently, to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League portion of their schedule, and everybody knows coaches love time on the practice floor.
FOLSOM, CA
247Sports

Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall

--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing

CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.  
CARMICHAEL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield man facing 2nd degree murder, DUI charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man who has multiple drunk driving convictions has been arrested on second-degree murder, DUI and other charges after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening.Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cordelia Road between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues after a male cyclist was fatally struck. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.Officers determined that the driver, who was heading eastbound in a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, fled the scene and headed into neighboring Suisun City. The driver then struck a second vehicle and fled the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA

