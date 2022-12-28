Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Meet the 2022 KCRA All-Stars: Top high school football players in Sac-Joaquin Section
During the 2022 high school football season, talent was on full display all across the Sac-Joaquin section, which spans from the Sacramento area all the way through parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The KCRA All-Star Team is a way of recognizing that talent and awarding some of the best...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
Hillsdale College: Plan for residential development near Roseville moves forward
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of a plan to develop land in Placer Couty near West Roseville. This is the first step for Hillsdale to establish its presence in the county, according to the college. The approximately 1,157 acres owned by...
Mountain Democrat
Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill
Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Flooding and strong winds lead to power outages, road closures, travel delays
As a deluge of rain continued to pummel Northern California on Saturday, officials called for people to evacuate or shelter in place in parts of some counties due to flooding concerns. Meanwhile, strong winds toppled trees in the Sacramento area, leading to power outages for 145,000 SMUD customers in the Sacramento area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
'We will miss everyone' | Folsom's Hacienda Del Rio is closing its doors after more than 35 years
FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most beloved restaurants in the Historic District is being sold to a well-known business owner. Located at 702 Sutter Street, Hacienda Del Rio has brought great Mexican food and a family-fun atmosphere to Historic Folsom for over 35 years. The restaurant’s webpage...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 145,000 customers lost power in the Sacramento area on Saturday night, according toSMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about weather-related outages due to high winds and rain on their website. SMUD told KCRA 3 that the outages are mostly due to falling trees knocking down several...
Parks along American River, Dry Creek parkways to be temporarily closed, county says
(KTXL) — Parks along the American River and Dry Creek parkways will be closed Friday as flooding is expected, Sacramento County said. Discovery Park, Howe Avenue Access and Watt Avenue Access along the American River Parkway will be closed. Dry Creek Ranch House Access, Dry Creek Parking Lot and Cherry Island Sports Park along the […]
Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
theaggie.org
The best places to travel in-state during the holidays
Winter break is a perfect time to explore Northern California and its amazing sites. Winter break is the perfect time for students to relax without the stress of coursework, midterms and classes. With the holiday season, many students will be returning to their hometowns or going on vacation, where they might be able to spend quality time with their family and friends (possibly) for the first time this academic year.
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
Comments / 0