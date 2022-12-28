ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Mountain Democrat

Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill

Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
RANCHO MURIETA, CA
theaggie.org

The best places to travel in-state during the holidays

Winter break is a perfect time to explore Northern California and its amazing sites. Winter break is the perfect time for students to relax without the stress of coursework, midterms and classes. With the holiday season, many students will be returning to their hometowns or going on vacation, where they might be able to spend quality time with their family and friends (possibly) for the first time this academic year.
DAVIS, CA

