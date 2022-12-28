Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037

Read full article on original website
Congresswoman-elect Emilia Sykes: 'I want to make it easy to live in Northeast Ohio.'
Come Tuesday, many Stark County residents will be represented by new Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, a state representative from Akron whose family is deeply rooted in public service. The U.S. 13th District now encompasses all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County and northwestern Stark, including much of Jackson Township,...
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
What’s the worst school district in Ohio?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Court says Ohio father waited too long to contest adoption
An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to contest the adoption petition.
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
WLWT 5
Ohio lawmakers give testimony on recreational marijuana bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio lawmakers gave testimony on Tuesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for residents 21 years and older. State representatives Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, gave testimony in front of the state's House Finance Committee on House Bill 382. “HB 382 would create...
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition : The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Windy but warmer. Jan. 6 testimony: Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Andrew Tobias reports that Miller said he played only a marginal role in helping plan the event, according to a transcript of Miller’s deposition, recently released by the January 6th Select Committee.
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Pike County to get $20 million for new middle school
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pike County is getting federal funding to replace Zahn's Corner Middle School as part of the $1.7 trillion spending package, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden recently. The funds — allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy — are intended to...
